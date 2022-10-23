Nancy avoids question on GE15 renomination, wants to maintain ‘element of surprise’

KUCHING (Oct 23): Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri last night sidestepped the question on whether she will be renominated to stand in Batang Sadong seat in the 15th general election (GE15).

“I don’t know. Later… If not, there will be no element of surprise,” she said when met after attending the 6th Malaysia Tourism Council (MTC) Gold Awards held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here last night.

Earlier, when asked her preparation in facing GE15, she said: “I don’t know yet whether I will be a candidate or not. If I have been announced to be the candidate, then you (reporters) can ask me again,”

Nancy has been a three-term MP for Batang Sadong since first winning in the 12th general election in 2008.

In the 13th general election in 2013, she defeated Parti Keadilan Rakyat’s Mohamad Jolhi with a majority of 11,260.

In the 14th general election, she defeated also defeated Othman Mustapha@Mos of PKR and Asan Singkro of Parti Islam Se Malaysia (PAS) in a two-cornered fight with a majority of 12,328 votes.