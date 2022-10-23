Premier says S’wakians can expect 2023 figures to surpass last year’s, attributes it to increase in state revenue

BINTULU (Oct 23): Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg on Sunday hinted that the 2023 Sarawak Budget, up for tabling next month, would be ‘much bigger than previously’.

“Remember that next month, I will introduce the Sarawak Budget – you can see the figures (then).

“I can’t announce it today, see (later on) how much our revenue will be,” he said at a ‘Leader Meet People Session’ at Pekan Baru Daro.

The 2022 Sarawak Budget tabled by Abang Johari saw a total ordinary expenditure of RM10.646 billion, consisting of RM4.046 billion in operating expenditure, and RM7.509 billion in development expenditure estimates.

Abang Johari said due to the higher revenue generated, the state government was able to spend RM6.8 billion to help the people who were financially affected by Covid-19 pandemic.

“I have been the chief minister, and now the Premier, and in five years, our state revenue has increased by one fold,” he said.

Abang Johari said as the state leader, he would protect the rights of Sarawak in Malaysia and continue giving priority to bringing more developments in the rural areas.

“Infrastructure is important; basic projects like water, electricity (supply) and bridges are important.

“Although it would be costly, if you and I pray, Allah would assist us in generating higher revenue for Sarawak, which we can see now,” he said.

The Premier also said the state government believed that all these infrastructural projects would bring significant economic impact to the socio-economy of the people in the rural areas.

He pointed out that when the government under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) cancelled several mega infrastructure projects in Sarawak such as the Batang Igan Bridge, the state government took over the construction using its own funding.

“We connected Paloh, linked to Batang Lassa; the Pakatan Harapan (was) surprised as to how we could fund the construction of three bridges costing more than RM1 billion.

“I said: ‘Sarawak people are not stupid, Sarawak people will find a way because the interests of the people are more important’,” he said.

The Premier also said the situation had led some parties to claim Sarawak would go bankrupt, but he assured the people that Sarawak would not go bankrupt; instead, it would be financially stronger in years to come.