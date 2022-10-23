Proposed Labuan bridge project was never withdrawn – PM

LABUAN (Oct 23): The proposed Labuan-Menumbok bridge construction project was never withdrawn and has been discussed several times at the Cabinet level, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

“Two or three weeks before Parliament was dissolved, the proposal for the construction of the Labuan bridge was discussed at the Cabinet level, touching on two issues, the first being that the construction of the Labuan bridge should continue, only the formula of how it is to be implemented (requires further deliberation),” he said after delivering his address at the Keluarga Malaysia Tour at the Labuan Financial Park Complex Convention Hall on Sunday.

He said it would be quite difficult for the Federal Government to allocate a high budget for the implementation of the Labuan-Menumbok bridge which would cost a lot of money.

“Perhaps the implementation of a private finance initiative (PFI) involving the private sector (would be more feasible), but it needs to be discussed comprehensively because it may involve a land swap.

“If it involves a land swap, it would involve a large chunk of land, maybe half of the land on the island of Labuan,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said there was a proposal that the construction of the Labuan-Menumbok bridge could involve land reclamation for use by developers, but the government was not sure of the area required for the purpose.

“The best formula is being sought, and at the same time, the Cabinet also wants to see a long-term plan for the implementation of the construction of this bridge,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government also acknowledged that development in Labuan was relatively slow even though Labuan had long been a financial sector hub.

“We urge the minister in charge of the Economic Planning Unit (EPU) to look at the overall development plan for Labuan,” he added. – Bernama