Sabah entrepreneur denies contesting for PBS

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 23): Kim Teck Cheong Consolidated Berhad (KTC) executive director Datuk Dexter Lau has quashed rumours that he will be representing Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) to contest for the Kota Kinabalu parliamentary seat in the 15th General Election (GE15).

Lau said his focus remains on KTC and his business.

“My priority is still KTC. As the company’s executive director, my duty is to manage the company well.”

He said that when commenting on a Chinese daily report that he may be fielded as PBS’ candidate for Kota Kinabalu after a networking event between Malaysia-China Chamber of Commerce (MCCC) Young Entrepreneurs Committee (Sabah branch) and OE Edutech delegation here on Sunday.

Nevertheless, Lau expressed his appreciation at the Sabah Chinese community’s trust in him, albeit in shock over the speculative report.

“It shows that the effort I have put into leading KTC for the past few years have not been in vain.

“KTC has also initiated charity programmes during the Covid-19 pandemic to help underprivileged groups.”

Whilst he was flattered by the recognition, Lau said business takes precedence at the moment.

He added that PBS has high-calibre leaders who are capable of leading the Sabah government.

“I believe PBS possesses high-calibre leaders who are capable of taking the helm in politics and governance of Sabah.”

On the other hand, Lau said more than 60 delegates from OE Edutech participated in the visit to Sabah with the aim to explore the opportunities and potentials in the state.

He said the networking session involving over 100 entrepreneurs from OE Edutech and MCCC Young Entrepreneurs Committee (Sabah branch) might be one of the biggest in East Malaysia.

“Their visit will also stimulate the local economy and benefit businesses.”

Aside from the networking event, the delegates will visit Gardenia Bakeries on Monday, as well as enjoy the local cuisines and attractions here.

“KTC is moving towards becoming a century-old company.

“We are eager to share the business model of KTC, our success story and our strengths that allow us to grow and thrive for the past 85 years with OE Edutech members.”

Meanwhile, Outstanding Entrepreneur Sdn Bhd chairman Dato’ Dr Calvin Khiu said the visit would enable the participating entrepreneurs from East and West Malaysia, most of them between 25 and 45 years old, to learn from each other.

He said collaboration among entrepreneurs is important nowadays to create synergy.

He added that the delegates would also learn the business model, culture and spirit that enables KTC to sustain for the past 85 years during the visit.

Also present were MCCC Sabah branch president Michael Chin, Datuk Lau Kok Seng, MCCC Sabah branch Young Entrepreneurs Committee (Sabah branch) chairman Shawn Tan and organizing chairlady Yong Siew Lee.