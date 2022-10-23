Sarawak can only achieve full internet coverage by 2030, says Julaihi

SIBU (Oct 23): Sarawak can only achieve its target of full internet coverage by 2030, said Minister of Utility and Telecommunication Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

He said this is vastly due to the state’s challenging topography and rugged terrain, besides the challenges faced by the authority is to acquire land to build the telecommunication towers.

“Logically, we can achieve full communication coverage by 2030 in line with our Post-Covid-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030.

“We have planned to achieve it much earlier, but it is very challenging because we are facing so much obstacles,” Julaihi said at a briefing with community leaders at Daro district office here yesterday.

Julaihi reiterated that the government has allocated the necessary funding to implement the massive communication connectivity throughout Sarawak.

“As you all know, Sarawak is physically big and geographically very challenging to implement communication and internet connectivity to our people.

“That is why we need approximately 7,000 towers to have a comprehensive coverage and seamless connectivity within the state.”

Julaihi said so far, a total of 3,471 telecommunications towers or structures have been built, while another 1,042 new towers are in various stages of implementation.

“(A total of) 300 of these new towers that were built by the Sarawak Multimedia Authority (SMA) are in progress for installation with telecommunication companies (telcos) equipment carried out by Sarawak Digital Economy Corporation (SDEC). The delay is due mainly to the shortage of chipset globally.”

“The remaining 300 towers will be built by SDEC under the second phase,” he said.

On the completed telecommunication towers, Julaihi said in some cases, there were towers being built close to each other, as each plays its own part.

“This is not something uncommon because each plays a different role. One of these towers may be the main tower and the others are ‘repeaters’ or as a hub to link up the transmission from other villagers due to line of sight,” said Julaihi in answering a query from the community leaders during the dialogue.

He also advised those who are still using 3G Subscriber Identity Module (SIM) cards to change them to 4G SIM cards with their respective telcos to improve their communication coverage.

“So, you need to upgrade your SIM cards in order for you to use 4G coverage which is much better than 3G. And for your information, 3G is no longer in service as all telcos have migrated to 4G,” he said.

Julaihi also said the users of Sarawak Rural Broadband Network (MySRBN) can still enjoy free internet service at the moment.

Deputy Minister of Utilities (Telecommunication) Datuk Liwan Lagang and Daro assemblyman Safiee Ahmad were also present at the briefing.