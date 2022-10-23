Sarawak Tourism Ministry sets 90 days as KPI to process MM2H-S applications

KUCHING (Oct 23): The Sarawak Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Ministry has set 90 days as its key performance indicator (KPI) to process the Malaysia My Second Home–Sarawak (MM2H-S) programme applications.

Its Deputy Minister Datuk Sebastian Ting said outlining such KPI was imperative to improve the current bureaucratic process given the sharp hike in the number of applications this year.

“This year we see an influx of people who applied from a lot of countries. So from our side, we hope to set the turnaround time to 90 days as our KPI time, 90 days.

“So meaning that once we receive all the documents, we hope to get it through and pass it out by every month. When we receive all the application forms, we want everything in order after everything gets clearance from the Immigration Department,” he said when asked on the MM2H-S programme applications after attending the 6th Malaysia Tourism Council (MTC) Gold Awards held at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here last night.

Ting also said the ministry is determined that the KPI would help to build more resilience for the tourism industry in the state.

“Previously, it would take more than 90 days because it was not under our ministry. When we received the documents, we had to pass it over to another department and for them to do the interview. But now, we have taken over (the process) after the Cabinet approved.

“Our state minister is the chairman of the committee while I am the deputy chairman and the committee will have a meeting every month to look at the applications,” he added.

Meanwhile, its permanent secretary Datu Hii Chang Kee disclosed that there were over 200 applications still under review.

“Sarawak received about 500 applications this year and from January to September this year, we have approved 281 applications,” he said, adding that the highest applicants for the programme are those from the United States (US), followed by the United Kingdom (UK) and Hong Kong.

He explained among the factors contributing to the influx was due to the low mandatory fixed deposit of RM150,000 (for individual) and RM300,000 (for couple); as compared to RM1,000,000 required by MM2H in Peninsular Malaysia.

“Another benefit of our programme is that MM2H-S pass holders can live anywhere in Malaysia (Peninsular Malaysia, Sarawak or Sabah), with the requirement that they must fulfil a minimum stay of 15 days a year in Sarawak.”