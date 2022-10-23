Sarawak Youth Icon 2022 winners see award as boost for them to do more

KUCHING (Oct 23): Sarawak Esports Association (Sesa) president Afiq Fadhli Narawi regards the Sarawak Youth Icon 2022 (Male) awarded to him as a strong motivation for him to continue serving the community and the state.

When met after the presentation of the awards by Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in conjunction with Sarawak Youth Day 2022 here yesterday, Afiq dedicated the honour to his parents and all the youths who had been with him all this time.

“I hope this award could inspire the youths in Sarawak to contribute towards the progress of the country,” said Afiq, who is also the deputy president of the Esports Federation of Malaysia.

He also highlighted the importance for youths in Sarawak to work along with the government in all efforts meant to develop the state.

“It is important for the youths to participate in ensuring that the government’s agenda to empower the youths in Sarawak towards reaching its target.

“Youths need to participate and work together with the government in the effort to develop Sarawak, be it development in economic, social and educational aspects,” he said.

Meanwhile, the winner of the Sarawak Youth Icon 2022 (Female) was Sharnaz Saberi, the founder of Prodigy Music Centre, while the Youth Award 2022 (Association) went to the Sadong Jaya Youth Community.

In her remarks, Sharnaz felt ‘happy, excited and honoured’ over receiving such a recognition from the state government.

Sharing Afiq’s sentiments, she expressed hope that such award programme would further inspire her and fellow youths in Sarawak to be involved in activities that would benefit the communities.

“As we could see in this event, there were many youths who came to give their support.

“Like what our leaders have said, the youths who are the new generation will become the next echelon of leaders for the state,” she added.

In his opening speech, Minister of Youth, Sport and Entrepreneur Development Sarawak Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said these awards signified the recognition to youths involved in social and community activities that had left positive impact on the people.

“It is our hope that they would be looked up as exemplary individuals to other youths in Sarawak,” said Abdul Karim.