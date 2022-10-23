Sec-gen: SUPP on the ground, serve the people ‘non-stop’

MIRI (Oct 23): Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) is always on the ground meeting and serving people, and not only during election time, said its secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting Chiew Yew.

Speaking to thesundaypost in an interview, Ting admitted that urban seats like P219 Miri does have its challenges and therefore preparations to face the election is a long process.

“Our team has been on the ground, meeting and serving the people. It is a non-stop process. And SUPP will continue to do so,” said the Piasau state assemblyman.

Asked on whether he has confidence SUPP can wrest back the Miri parliamentary seat, he feels that it is eventually the decision of voters to decide who they want to choose to represent them in the next five years.

The Deputy Minister for Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts I witnessed the handover of a cheque of RM10,000 by Miri Chinese Calligraphy Association chairperson Kam Mui Mui to Miri Red Crescent Dialysis Centre clinical manager Penny Kalong yesterday.