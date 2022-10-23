Sibu activists: Spur economic recovery, help people first

SIBU (Oct 23): Set aside political differences and work on expediting economic recovery, a local youth activist Abdul Taib Rosli tells the future government.

On what he wants after the 15th general election (GE15), Abdul Taib expressed hope that the new government will work hard to improve people’s welfare and also help them weather through economic uncertainty.

He also hoped that the new government will increase the amount of cash assistance, especially to small traders who have been hit hard by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Apart from that, loan relaxation or loan repayment flexibility with start-up capital grants from Mara (Majlis Amanah Rakyat) or Tekun (Tabung Ekonomi Kumpulan Usaha Niaga), as such can also be helpful for small traders,” he said.

Abdul Taib, who is a trader himself, hopes that the new government will continue to intensify efforts in improving market access and opportunities to help micro, small and medium enterprises.

Meanwhile, a non-governmental organisation activist, Abang Fairul Syarmil Abang, hopes the GE15 parliamentary polls will bring about a stable federal government with firm, good policies and practices.

He pointed out that having flip-flop policies can have an adverse effect on the country, and only with good policies and implementation, can the nation move forward.

“Having a stable government who can formulate good policies and implement them is crucial,” he said.

He added that the recent Malaysia’s Anti-hopping law which came into effect Oct 5 will further stabilise the government in its effort to prevent political defections.