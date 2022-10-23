Strive to convince first-time voters, fence-sitters to support GPS in GE15, Uggah tells supporters

KUCHING (Oct 23): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) supporters are told to strive to garner the support of first-time voters and fence-sitters to enable the coalition to deliver all the 31 parliamentary seats in the 15th general election (GE15).

In making this call today, GPS parliamentary election director and Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas said they should go out there to draw stronger support for GPS’ candidates during this polls.

GPS supporters can convince first-time voters and fence-sitters to support the coalition’s candidates in all the 31 seats, said the Bukit Saban assemblyman.

“And for us in Betong itself, let us make Betong seat a unassailable GPS stronghold. A vote for all GPS candidates in Betong Division is a vote for a more progressive and prosperous Betong in the coming years,” he said when presenting certificates to six and nine trainees who had completed their weaving and tailoring courses respectively at Rh Nelson Rentap, Beduru near Spaoh today.

Uggah said he hoped to see Sarawak produce more skilled and accomplished Iban ‘Tenun’ weavers and ‘Baju Dabong’ (Baju Kebaya) tailors.

According to him, these traditional products come with high demand and could generate good income.

He said he had inquires from Singapore, asking whether it was possible for both products to be produced in big quantity.

“But we need to further upgrade their skills. We will look for teachers who can polish up their skills to allow them to produce specially high quality products.

“We will look at sewing machines that can help them with the quantity and quality,” he said, pledging to help them with the marketing of their products.

He added another option was for them to do their own promotion in e-commerce platform.

“When you have secured your orders, do not dilly dally in completing them on time,” he advised.

With Betong expected to have an airport by 2023, Uggah said the town would be accessible to outside visitors keen on local souvenirs and products.

Earlier, Uggah’s wife Dato Doreen Mayang, who is the initiator and promoter of both the weaving and tailoring courses, said some 250 women from Bukit Saban had been trained since 2017.

She said efforts were being made to recruit more teachers to train even more.

“Please share your knowledge with the rest,” she added.