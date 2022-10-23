SUPP branches pledge to ensure GPS candidates’ victory in Mas Gading, Santubong

LUNDU (Oct 23): The Opar and Tanjung Datu branches of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) have pledged to ensure the victory of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates in Mas Gading and Santubong respectively.

The chairmen of both branches said they are working together with compatriots from fellow GPS component parties even though both constituencies are not contested by SUPP.

SUPP Opar chairman Niponi Undek said as of now, Lidang Disen from Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) is the only person recommended as the GPS candidate in Mas Gading.

He said the branch has been organising activities where Lidang was also invited in order to introduce him to the people in the constituency.

Niponi, who is a political secretary to the Premier, also said the branch is also actively recruiting new members especially among youths who just got registered as new voters and those who have yet to join any GPS parties.

“There are now 2,800 SUPP members in Opar. We will continue to recruit new members.

“God willing, we will have 3,000 members by 2023,” he said at the joint installation of SUPP Opar and Tanjung Datu branch committees at Lundu Chung Hua Hall today.

Meanwhile, SUPP Tanjung Datu chairman Goh Chin Seng said the branch will also help to ensure the victory of whoever is nominated by GPS in Santubong.

Tanjung Datu is a state constituency under Santubong while Opar is under Mas Gading.

Noting that the branch now has a strength of 1,000 members, Goh is confident the numbers will hit 3,000 with the recruitment of young and new voters.

Deputy Premier and SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian officiated at the ceremony.

In his speech, Dr Sim spoke about the struggles of the party which at 63 years old is older than Malaysia.

He also called on SUPP members to ensure GPS win in all 31 seats contested.

“Make sure GPS win no matter who the candidate. Come polling day on Nov 19, support all GPS candidates,” he added.