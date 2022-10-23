S’wak Forest Dept: NTFP Expo helps market local non-timber forest products

KUCHING (Oct 23): Some non-timber forest products (NTFPs) are fetching high prices due to the availability of raw materials and the rigorous process to produce them, said Sarawak Forest Department (SFD) director Datu Hamden Mohammad.

Their individual uniqueness, he explained, means that they are only produced and sold by certain quarters.

“At the Expo here today, we can see such products like the belian carvings. We can’t simply purchase these in normal shops and they can only be produced by certain quarters. That is why they are expensive.

“Perhaps they are expensive for the locals but for the foreigners, these products are cheap due to our Ringgit’s low foreign exchange rate,” he said when met by reporters after officiating the closing ceremony of the NTFP Expo 2022 at a mall here yesterday afternoon.

He was asked by reporters why some of the non-timber forest products were expensive.

He said his department hoped the expo can assist the economy of local communities in the state who are heavily reliant on forest products.

Meanwhile, Hamden said a total of 22 participants from Sarawak’s southern zone such as Kuching, Lundu and Serian participated in this year’s expo taking place from Oct 17 to 23.

According to Hamden, the programme was held to gather all the communities living near the permanent forest estates (PFEs) to market their products.

“We have been holding such a programme since 2016, and we usually organise NTFP Carnival annually to gather the communities throughout Sarawak from Ulu Baram to Lundu. However, this programme was affected by the Covid-19 pandemic in the past two years.

“Earlier this year we assess the situation, and when it was already safe for us to hold our programme, we decided to organise this small expo, involving those in the southern zone of the state,” he added.