Taman Nelly Flat residents worried about condition of buildings

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 23): Residents at Taman Nelly Flat in Kolombong are hoping the developer will come and visit them as the buildings are really in need of maintenance.

Taman Nelly Flat chairman Romeo Reyes said Block C and Block D are in really bad shape and require immediate maintenance.

“On June 17 this year, residents of Taman Nelly Flat had a meeting with City Hall, Public Works Department engineers and representatives of the developer.

“In the meeting, City Hall had instructed the developer to inspect and refurbish both buildings, namely Block C and D.

“But until today, none of the representatives of the developer have come to see us and no action has been taken.

“We want City Hall to personally come down and talk to the developer to arrange and solve this problem as soon as possible,” he said on Sunday.

Romeo said the refurbishing for both blocks are on the structure of the buildings, electrical wires, staircase and balcony.

“The condition of both buildings is worrying as they have started to erode on their own. There are families with children and elderly living here,” he said, adding that there are about 60 residents living in the two buildings.

Romeo added that the developer did not set up any management committee to collect management fees from residents.

“But as we understand, the buildings are to be maintained by the developer.

“City Hall told us that the buildings are still under the maintenance of the developer and they have to take care of them, but unfortunately they never set up any management committee,” said Romeo, adding that residents took it upon themselves to set up their own committee and collect RM10 per month.

“As I understand, the developer is currently looking for a management company to manage both buildings but this was never conveyed to us during the meeting.

“Anyway, we do not care who will be on the management committee. We just want the developer to come and talk to us, see for themselves how bad the buildings are.

“We do not want anything bad to happen then only action taken, it will be too late,” said Romeo.