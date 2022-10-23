Tawau people want Anwar to be next PM – Liew

TAWAU (Oct 23): A vote for the wrong party will result in continued hardships for the people, said Sabah Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Datuk Christina Liew.

Speaking at PKR President Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim’s Jelajah Sabah Tawau Zone event at the Calvary Crown Hall on Sunday, she said: “Don’t make the wrong choice in the upcoming polls. There are parties that want to save certain leaders from corruption and power abuse charges. What do we want to achieve in GE15? We want to change the Prime Minister and the government.

“This time around is our only harapan (hope) for change. The people of Tawau want a change of government. Wherever I go, they tell me that they want Dato’ Seri Anwar Ibrahim to become the next Prime Minister of Malaysia.”

Liew, who is also the incumbent Tawau Member of Parliament, urged the people to make the right choice to save the state and nation from further degradation.

On the numerous issues plaguing the country, she said these include the increasingly high cost of living, floods, rising cost of fuel and roads that are in a deplorable condition.

“Our strength is derived from the people. I am confident that if we remain steadfast in our struggle for the people, we can overcome whatever challenges that come our way because the people will stay together with us,” she added.

About 1,000 people attended the event organised by the Tawau Parliamentary People’s Service Centre.

Also present were former MP for Tawau and Kalabakan, Datuk Seri Panglima Abdul Ghapur Salleh, PKR State Leadership Council chairman Datuk Sangkar Rasam and leaders of Tawau Pakatan Harapan – Philip Yap (DAP), Abas Kaing (Amanah) and Sylvester Taing (Upko).