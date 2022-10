KUCHING (Oct 23): Ten individuals were left homeless after their two-storey house at Jalan Datu Ajibah Abol here was destroyed by a fire around 9am today.

The Sarawak Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba), in a statement, said a call was received of the fire at 9.13am.

At the scene were firefighters from the Padungan and Batu Lintang fire stations.

Also present were the Bomba’s Emergency Medical Rescue Services.

MORE TO COME