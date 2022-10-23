Wait for Premier to announce our candidates for GE15, says GPS chief whip

KUCHING (Oct 23): Gabungan Parti Sarawak’s (GPS) chief whip Dato Seri Fadillah Yusof on Sunday remained tight-lipped when asked who is contesting in the 15th General Election (GE15).

He said the question can only be answered by the coalition’s chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg as only he has the authority to announce the candidate list.

“Wait for Premier (Abang Johari) to announce. That question is for him to answer because he is the chairman of GPS,” he said when met after attending the closing ceremony of the Dato Sri Fadillah Yusof Tennis Tournament at the Sarawak Bumiputera Tennis Association (PTBS) Complex here in Jalan Demak.

Fadillah, who is also Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice president, has held the Petra Jaya parliamentary seat for four consecutive terms since winning the seat in the 2004 polls.

Earlier in his speech, Fadillah suggested PTBS promote tennis by organising tournaments in schools around Petra Jaya as he believed this would help inculcate an interest in the sport among youths.

“We have many tennis courts here – better not to leave them empty. We are also aware there are many schools in the Petra Jaya area. We can start (promoting tennis) from there,” he said.

He also observed Sarawak has yet to produce tennis players who can become national champions.

“I hope by promoting tennis in schools, more students will be interested in participating thus producing champions among them. I will always give help and support to you (PTBS) to organise the necessary programmes related to tennis,” he added.

At the tournament, the team from P194 emerged as champions and took home RM1,000 along with the Dato Seri Fadillah Yusof 2022 trophy.

Meanwhile, the N6 Tupong team and the PTBS B team ranked second and third respectively by winning RM800 and RM600.