Wee: Candidates selection, strategy important in winning Chinese-majority seats in GE15

KUCHING (Oct 23): It may not be easy for Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to wrest predominantly-Chinese parliamentary seats from the opposition in the 15th general election (GE15), but choice of candidates and strategy matters in winning this polls, said Dato Richard Wee.

The Sarawak Federation of Chinese Associations president observed that when it came to parliamentary election, the political environment seemed to favour the opposition parties particularly when the ruling coalition was in a mess.

“It is never easy for GPS to wrest control from the opposition in Chinese-majority seats for parliamentary election as the federal political environment seems to favour the opposition parties when the ruling coalition is in a chaotic mess although the opposition coalition is also no better.

“Therefore, to prevail, candidates selection and strategy adopted are both critical ingredients (in winning Chinese-majority parliamentary seats such as Bandar Kuching and Stampin),” he told The Borneo Post today.

He was prompted for comments on Universiti Malaya socio-political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi having said that the Sibu and Lanang parliamentary seats could be a tough nut to crack for GPS in this election.

The academician even termed Sibu and Lanang as DAP’s strongholds as he believed that Chinese voters want checks and balances in the government on certain issues related to the Chinese community.

On voters’ preferred choice of candidate, Wee opined that most voters would like their candidates to be a hard working and diligent person, who is genuine, approachable and sincere.

The Chinese community leader said voters are sick of politicians’ attitude of finger-pointing, throwing blames and finding faults with their opponents.

According to him, quality candidates or elected representatives should be “big enough” to accept suggestions and criticism.

He said they must realise that they are not always right, and that their opponents and adversaries are not always wrong.

“Be generous enough to give credit when credit is due, and not feel that they are holier than thou. Be humble, possess humility and have empathy,” he said.

Asked what the Chinese community wants from the next government, Wee said they want a stable federal government who can focus on addressing challenging issues that the country is facing.

He pointed out that leaders of the next federal government must refrain from all the self-serving and politicking for self interest.

“We want more statesmen that have the country’s interest and nation-building (at heart), and not politicians who are selfish, arrogant, conceited, boastful and full of oneself,” he said.

In Sarawak, almost all the predominantly-Chinese parliamentary seats were held by the opposition prior to the dissolution of Parliament on Oct 10.

DAP had Bandar Kuching, Stampin, Sarikei, Lanang and Sibu, while PKR held Miri.

The only Chinese-majority parliamentary constituency that GPS won in the last general polls was Bintulu.