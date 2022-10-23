Zahid proposes appointment of three DPMs be in BN maniefsto

KIMANIS (Oct 23): Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman, Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has suggested that three deputy prime minister (DPM) posts be created to represent Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula if Barisan wins in the upcoming 15th General Election.

Ahmad Zahid said Sabah BN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) could suggest to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for this suggestion be included in the BN and GPS manifesto for GE15.

“This is a new approach proposed by BN so that Sabah BN, GPS and BN in the peninsula will include this in the manifesto,” he said at a media conference after officiating at the Sabah Zone 3 Gelombang Biru (Blue Wave) programme involving Kimanis, Papar, Beaufort and Sipitang, here on Sunday.

Present were the prime minister who is also an Umno vice-president, BN vice-chairman Datuk Arthur Kurup who is also Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah (PBRS) deputy president, and BN secretary-general, Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir.

Among those also present were BN treasurer-general, Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein; Sabah Deputy Chief Minister, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar who is state BN chairman, and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) supreme council member, Datuk Mohd Arifin Mohd Arif.

Ahmad Zahid said that it was not impossible for the country to have three DPMs from Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula, respectively, and he was confident that the prime minister would agree to this proposal.

“This is because the post of DPM is not in the Constitution. That is why there is no DPM post currently but only four senior cabinet ministers.

“Hence, it is not impossible for three DPM posts be created if BN dominantly wins, then the three second most important posts in the country be held by any of the leaders from Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula,” he added.

According to Ahmad Zahid, the three DPM appointments would also be in line with the spirit of Sabah and Sarawak as the two other provinces (of Malaysia) .

On the proposal for three DPMs, Ismail Sabri said BN had never lied in its manifesto. “Therefore, if this proposal is included in the BN manifesto, it must be implemented,” he added.

Meanwhile, Ahmad Zahid also suggested that Sabah BN apply to the federal government for each allocation for Sabah be channelled straight to the state government to enable it to implement the projects by its own ministries, departments and agencies. – Bernama