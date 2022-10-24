Agong, Raja Permaisuri to make state visit to Singapore

SINGAPORE (Oct 24): Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah and Raja Permaisuri Agong Tunku Hajah Azizah Aminah Maimunah Iskandariah will be making a state visit to Singapore from tomorrow until October 28.

Wisma Putra, in a statement today, said Their Majesties would be making the visit at the invitation of Singapore President Halimah Yacob.

Among the events lined up for the visit are a state welcoming ceremony, an audience and state banquet hosted by Halimah at the Istana.

“Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong will also have an audience with Al-Sultan Abdullah and host a luncheon for the King and Queen.

“Their Majesties are also scheduled to visit several historical places and Singapore government facilities,” the statement said.

Their Majesties will also attend a dinner gathering with Keluarga Malaysia (The Malaysian Family) in Singapore.

Their Majesties will be accompanied by Foreign Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Amran Mohamed Zin, Transport Mininstry secretary-general Datuk Isham Ishak and senior officials of Istana Negara, the Prime Minister’s Department and the Foreign Ministry.

“The state visit symbolises the good and close bilateral relations between Malaysia and Singapore and will further strengthen ties and cooperation in various fields between the two countries,” it added. — Bernama