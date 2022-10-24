Association: GE15 beyond reach for out-of-state Sarawak students

MIRI (Oct 24): Expensive flight tickets may result in poor voter turnout during the 15th General Election (GE15) among young Sarawakians studying outside the state, says Persatuan Anak Sarawak Melaka (PASM) chairman Dato Wan Zain Syed Mohdzar.

He said although some airlines have offered discounted fares of up to 20 per cent to help this group return home for the election, return tickets are still costly for those from the lower-income group (B40).

“We expect students from Sarawak to miss out in fulfilling their responsibility as voters because airline tickets are still expensive and not all parents can afford it,” he said.

He said this in response to the Ministry of Higher Education’s recent announcement on a special five-day leave for all tertiary students to return home to vote in GE15.

“I have received a lot of feedback from B40 parents who want their children to stay at their campus because of the short five-day break, on top of the expensive round trip flight fares,” he said, while adding that these factors may deny the rights of the eligible young voters in GE15.

The B40 group – already burdened by the higher cost of living – would not spend on their children’s two-way flight tickets to vote, and the discounted airfares will hardly make any difference, he stressed.

Wan Zain also chided the Election Commission for not heeding the association’s earlier call to allow East Malaysian students to be registered as postal voters.

The Election Commission has set voting day on Nov 19, nomination day on Nov 5, and early voting on Nov 15.