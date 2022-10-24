Blaze guts two Kenyalang Park houses

KUCHING (Oct 24): Two semi-detached single-storey houses at Jalan Datuk Sim Kheng Hong in Kenyalang Park here were destroyed in a fire on Monday.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement said personnel from the Padungan, Tabuan Jaya and Batu Lintang stations were rushed to the scene following a distress call received at 4.39pm.

“The first semi-detached house was estimated to be 80 per cent damaged, while the second house was about 50 per cent damaged,” it said.

The department said no injuries were reported as the occupants of both houses were not at home.

The firefighting operation ended at 6.25pm, it added.

The cause of fire is being investigated, and losses have yet to be ascertained.