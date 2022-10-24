SIBU (Oct 24): The decision by Sarawak Democratic Action Party (DAP) to use its own ‘rocket’ logo this parliamentary election is to avoid confusion among voters, said its chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

The Stampin incumbent explained that this was because voters in Sarawak are more familiar with DAP’s logo.

“I think Sarawak voters, as far as our areas are concerned, are more familiar with the ‘rocket’ logo. So I don’t think there is any confusion to be caused,” he told a press conference here yesterday.

He was commenting on DAP secretary-general Anthony Loke’s recent announcement that Pakatan Harapan (PH) component parties – DAP, Parti Keadilan Rakyat and Parti Amanah Negara – would be using the PH logo for the coming polls.

Chong had last Friday said that Sarawak DAP had the autonomy to decide which logo it would be using.

During the 2018 general election, PH parties in Peninsular Malaysia contested using PKR’s logo as the coalition had yet to be registered and the DAP was on the verge of being banned by the Registrar of Societies.

Meanwhile, Chong – also Sarawak PH chairman – stressed that it was crucial for Sarawak DAP to retain the parliamentary seats it won in 2018 in order for PH to recapture Putrajaya.

He also said Sarawak DAP will unveil its manifesto “when it is ready”.