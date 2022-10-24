Consumer spending to continue to slow in 1H23 — Analysts

KUCHING: Consumer spending in Malaysia has been projected to continue to slow in the first half of 2023 (1H23), followed by a recovery in 2H23.

To note, RHB Investment Bank Bhd’s (RHB Investment Bank) proprietary retail sales activity index dated October 16, 2022 is already suggesting a slow-down in consumer spending in the fourth quarter of 2022 (4Q22).

“We expect consumer spending to continue to slow in 1H23, followed by a recovery in 2H23,” the research firm said.

“These projections are based on impulse response functions generated by our Vector Auto Regression (VAR) models along with an understanding of external economic conditions and domestic labour market conditions in 4Q22 to 2023.”

RHB Investment Bank believed that the consumer is already anticipating a slow-down in household income from the service sector in the next six months since this is manifesting itself in its proprietary retail sales index dated October 16, 2022 showing a deceleration already.

“The impact from an anticipated slow-down in household income from the services sector in the subsequent six months on consumer spending is felt with one quarter of these expectations materialising.

“In our view the expectations of a further slowing of household income from the services sector will continue till 1Q23, which means that the bottom of the consumer spending cycle could be 2Q23.

“We expect a recovery in consumer spending in 2H23 driven by a stabilisation of household income from the service sector and unemployment rate.”

According to RHB Investment Bank, 1H23 will also reflect the unemployment peaking at around 4.1 per cent in 2Q23, followed by four per cent in 4Q22 and 3.8 per cent in 4Q22.

“Since a pickup in the unemployment rate impacts consumer spending contemporaneously and the impact is felt within two quarters, this means that the full impact of consumer spending from a rise in the unemployment rate will be felt in 1H23 and will be negligible in 2H23.

“Our impulse response function shows that a rise in household income from the service sector has a positive impact on private consumption with an impact within 1-2 quarters after the shock has occurred.

“Meanwhile, a rise in the unemployment rate exhibits a negative and statistically significant impact on consumer spending which persists for one to two quarters.

“Meanwhile, there is little evidence that shocks to household debt would have a major impact on consumer spending per our VAR analysis.

“This is consistent with our Ordinary Least Squares (OLS) model results which suggests that household debt isn’t an important determinant of consumer spending in Malaysia.”

From a sub-components perspective, RHB Investment Bank expected the majority of the slow-down in aggregate consumer spending in 1H23 to emanate from a deceleration in non-essentials good spending while the 2H23 recovery in consumer spending is likely to be driven by non-essentials good expenditures.

In a business cycle downturn, historically the research firm noticed no clear cut evidence of which sub-component of consumer spending decelerates at a faster rate, except during the Covid-19 pandemic period where non-essential goods spending decelerated at a faster rate relative to essentials good spending.

“However, in the current business cycle downturn, inflation is substantially higher relative to past business cycles.

“Hence, faced with elevated inflation till perhaps around 1H23, consumers are likely to cut back on non-essentials spending, including big tickets items and recreational activities.

“Consumers might concentrate on spending towards the goods and services that meet their basic needs.”

The research firm also noticed that there is a trend of a widening gap between essential and non-essential goods consumption as inflation in Malaysia has gained momentum in recent months.

“As an example, consumers are perhaps substituting groceries for restaurant expenditures.”

RHB Investment Bank highlighted that in 2H23, as inflationary pressures recede and the business cycle turns north (which is good for labour market conditions with the unemployment rate peaking around 4.1 per cent in 2Q23 followed by four per cent at end-2023), along with the potential for cash transfers to be a significant component of Budget 2023, non-essential good spending could recover at a faster rate compared to essential goods expenditures.

“Total consumption expenditure of households is disaggregated into necessities (food and beverages, healthcare and fuels) and non-necessities (household appliances, recreational activities and restaurant visits), which each make up approximately 50 per cent of the total private consumption.”