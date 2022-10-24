Covid-19: Sarawak records 443 cases, 1 death in Epid Week 42

KUCHING (Oct 24): Sarawak’s weekly Covid-19 cases increased slightly to 443 cases in Epidemiological (Epid) Week 42 compared to the 424 cases in the previous week.

The State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) in its weekly report said one fatality was recorded in Sibu.

On the breakdown of cases, Kuching continued to top the list with 152 cases, followed by Sibu (76), Miri (53), Bintulu (27), Sarikei (18), 14 cases each in Samarahan and Bau and 11 cases in Mukah.

The other districts recorded single-digit cases with nine in Serian, Sri Aman and Lundu (8), Pakan (7), Dalat (6), Lubok Antu and Kapit (5), Simunjan and Song (4), Julau, Matu and Daro (3), Subis, Kanowit, Asajaya and Beluru (2) and one case each in Meradong, Lawas, Betong, Pusa and Telang Usan.