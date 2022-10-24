DAP willing to cooperate with any party including GPS, claims Chong

KUCHING (Oct 24): The Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak is willing to work with any party for the good of the nation and Sarawak, claimed Chong Chieng Jen.

According to the DAP Sarawak chairman, this includes Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

“We are prepared to cooperate with anyone including Gabungan Parti Sarawak.

“But it is up to them whether they want to cooperate (with DAP) but they have made it clear that they will cooperate with anyone but Pakatan Harapan (PH),” he said during DAP Sarawak’s Mobilisation Night here yesterday.

Chong pointed out that this leaves GPS to extend its alliance to either Barisan Nasional (BN) or Perikatan Nasional (PN).

“This means it is either Umno, Bersatu, or PAS and I don’t think Sarawakians will be ‘senang hati’ (happy) about that.

“So, this election, don’t vote for GPS,” he said.

On Oct 19, Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah said GPS does not mind working with any coalition or party from Peninsular Malaysia, as long as it is not Pakatan Harapan (PH) or DAP.

He reasoned this is because following taking over Putrajaya in 2018, GPS tried to extend PH and DAP the olive branch but were called the opposition.

Meanwhile, Chong admitted that DAP Sarawak faces an uphill battle this election, but stressed that “however tough it may be, we have to go for it”.

“This is an election to determine our country’s future,” he said.

He hoped voters would continue to vote for DAP as they did in 2018.

“We have created history in 2018 and we have done it once, we can do it again.

“But to achieve that, we must dare to believe and we must believe in chance,” stressed Chong.

He also stressed that the party would field Bandar Kuching incumbent Dr Kelvin Yii to defend the seat for a second term.

“There are some people who said that I want to return to Bandar Kuching and all these rumours, they are nonsense.

“Just to clear all doubts, the candidate for Bandar Kuching is Kelvin Yii,” he said.

Chong, who confirmed he will defend Stampin for a second term, was previously Bandar Kuching MP for three terms from 2004 before switching to Stampin in 2018.

In that parliamentary election, he defeated SUPP president Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian by a majority of 14,221 votes.

Chong also announced that Mas Gading incumbent Mordi Bimol would defend the seat for DAP, while new face Laerry Jabul will stand in Serian.

The announcement of the four candidates last night marked the final line-up of DAP Sarawak candidates who are contesting in GE15.

The party fired its first salvo for the parliamentary polls in Sibu on Saturday, with incumbents Oscar Ling and Alice Lau set to defend their respective Sibu and Lanang seats, while Tony Chiew is the candidate for Bintulu.

DAP Sarawak will also field Roderick Wong in Sarikei, where the new face will be contesting in place of his father David Wong, who is the incumbent for the constituency.