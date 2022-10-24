Deepavali lights up Malaysia just like before Covid-19 pandemic

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 24): Today’s Deepavali festival was celebrated joyously nationwide, with the atmosphere of merriment harking back to what it once was before the Covid-19 pandemic struck.

After two years of observing Deepavali in a modest manner with the population hunkered down by standard operating procedures (SOP) to curb Covid-19, Hindus were now able to perform mass prayers at temples and organise open houses at liberty.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob also marked the festivity in the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia (the Malaysian Family) by attending an open house at the residence of MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran in Kota Kemuning, Shah Alam as well as the residence of MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M. Saravanan in Bukit Damansara here today.

Checks across the country saw Hindus visiting temples as early as 5 am to perform prayer rituals in colourful attire.

A devotee to the Sri Bala Thandayuthapani Temple in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, K. Sivalingam, 27, expressed his happiness at being able to pray with the masses at the temple after the country had to batten down the hatches for virtually two years.

Meanwhile, chairman of the Arulmigu Rajamariamman Devasthanam Temple, Raja Selan, 57, expects some 3,000 Hindus to flock to the 111-year-old temple in Johor Bahru today, compared to only 100 to 150 people at any one time during the restricted movement period.

The Festival of Lights this year was certainly livelier, as tourists like Edward McCulhy, 38, a Swiss citizen who visited the Sri Subramaniar Swamy Temple, Batu Caves here, experienced.

“I just arrived here (Malaysia) a few days ago, and I must confess that Malaysia is very colourful indeed. The cuisine, the people, the festivities. This is truly an opportunity for me to experience the Deepavali celebration,” said the holiday-maker out to discover why Malaysia is ‘Truly Asia’ for two weeks.

The festival is also a restored opportunity for celebrants to gather with relatives and neighbours, regardless of race, to appreciate the spectrum of dishes including chicken and mutton curry and traditional sweets like everybody’s favourite bite — the crunchy muruku.

N. Munisamy, 44, said from his residence at the People’s Housing Project (PPR) Belakang Bomba in Gua Musang, Kelantan that he laid an open house for his Chinese and Malay friends before house-hopping to embrace friends and family in the afternoon.

Lee Man Theng, 41, was elated when she was able to attend her friend’s Deepavali open house and experience the spirit of Keluarga Malaysia.

In Kota Kinabalu, Sabah, more than 600 people of various races and religions enlivened the Deepavali celebration organised by the Kota Kinabalu Hindu Temple Association and the Sri Pasupathinath Alayam Temple at Bukit Padang with a parade of delicacies served to the guests.

The Deepavali celebration was however dampened for residents in several areas in Kota Setar district, Kedah who had to bear with water supply disruptions since yesterday.

S Darshini, 33, said at the Sri Maha Mariamman Devasthanam Temple that her family had to order an array of food and cakes instead of cooking up a storm due to dry taps at their home located in Taman Mergong. — Bernama