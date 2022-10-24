DPM from Sabah a proposal ‘long overdue’, PBS says

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 24): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) President Datuk Seri Maximus Ongkili described the proposal to have a deputy prime minister from Sabah as “long overdue”.

Although welcoming the proposal, he said the subject has been discussed in the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) for consideration.

“In fact, the Equal Partner Working Committee is looking at the subject matter of the equal status of both Sabah and Sarawak in the Constitution,” said Ongkili, who is also the caretaker minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs).

Ongkili stressed that PBS, as a member of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), fully endorsed the proposal, adding that it is well overdue, and that any fulfilment to that effect will be consistent with the constitutional provision of giving Sabah and Sarawak equal status in the Malaysian federation.

“After the 15th general election is over, PBS will propose this issue as the first agenda for the first MKMA63 meeting, which is to approve the proposal for three deputy prime ministers in Malaysia.

“It would represent the new Malaysia. It could be a major leap foward for the Malaysian Federation, and I am confident it would be unanimously agreed by the MKMA63,” said the incumbent Kota Marudu MP.

The proposal was made by BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in Kimanis yesterday, suggesting that caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob include it in the coalition’s GE15 manifesto.

Ahmad Zahid said it was not impossible for the country to have three deputy prime ministers.

His proposal was immediately followed by PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim who also said they would have two deputy prime ministers including one from Sabah and Sarawak. — Malay Mail