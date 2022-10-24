DPM posts: Let BN secure win first, says Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 24): The question as to which party representative will be proposed as deputy prime minister (DPM) candidate should Barisan Nasional (BN) win the 15th general election (GE15) and become the dominant ruling party would only be decided after the polls, Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said.

The prime minister said what matters now was for BN to fully focus on winning GE15.

“(We) don’t know yet, let us (BN) win the election first. If this matter (DPM post) is in our manifesto, then, of course, we will ensure it is carried out.

“In any case, let us wait until we secure a win, then we discuss because if we have this proposal in our manifesto, then the proposed (DPM) candidates will be given by Sabah and Sarawak,” he told reporters after officiating at the closing of the Ekspresi@Finas programme here today.

Ismail Sabri was asked whether there had been any names proposed from Sabah and Sarawak for the DPM positions.

Asked about PAS’ statement that the three DPM positions offered by BN were not even necessary and merely a desperate attempt to secure votes, Ismail Sabri replied: “That is PAS’ view, so let them be with their views, we have our own (views).”

Yesterday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi proposed that three deputy prime minister (DPM) posts be created, one each from Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula if BN wins GE15.

Ahmad Zahid suggested for this proposal to be included in the Sabah BN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) manifesto for GE15.

In response, PAS deputy president Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man was reported to have described the suggestion as an election bait to garner support from Sabah and Sarawak voters. — Bernama