Dr Kalwinder: Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple extension to begin soon

KUCHING (Oct 24): The extension project of the Gurdwara Sahib Sikh Temple at Jalan Masjid here will take off soon, said Sarawak Sikh Temple Association president Dr Kalwinder Singh Khaira.

He said the tender process had been completed and was being finalised with the contractor.

“We are hoping, once everything is finalised, by next month we will start the project,” he told reporters after the Premier of Sarawak Tan Sri Datuk Patinggi Abang Johari Tun Openg’s visit to his Deepavali open house here today.

Dr Kalwinder added they have targeted within 18 months for the project’s completion.

“However, we also have to look at the availability of materials, workers and other things which could cause some delay.

“This project is important to both the community and Kuching City and as the Premier said before, hopefully it can become a new landmark in Kuching,” he said.

Dr Kalwinder said the extension will house a small school, community hall, library and sports hall and is estimated to cost about RM5 million.

“We are still negotiating with the contractor and we will try to complete it within our budget,” he said.

He added it was fortunate to have Abang Johari as the Premier, as he has been very supportive towards the Sikh community.

“Without his support, it would be very difficult to implement this project,” he said.

At the earth-breaking ceremony for the extension in July, Abang Johari had said the state government would increase the grant for the extension from RM2.5 million after taking into consideration the higher cost of building materials.