Dr Wan Azizah’s mother dies, Anwar says Sarawak trip cancelled

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 24): PKR president Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced today that Datin Mariah Khamis — the mother of his wife Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail — passed away this morning.

She was 88.

He also said that his campaigning trip to Miri and Kuching is therefore cancelled due to the death of his mother-in-law.

“Just received the sad news from Kuala Lumpur this morning that the mother of Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, Mariah Khamis passed away this morning.

“I apologise to the leadership and supporters of Pakatan Harapan (PH) Sarawak that the campaigning trip to Miri and Kuching scheduled today had to be cancelled. We shall meet at another time,” he wrote on Facebook.

Anwar’s daughter Nurul Izzah also posted on Facebook expressing her sadness over the death.

“We love you, grandma,” she said.

Meanwhile, caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri also sent his condolences to Dr Wan Azizah this morning.

“On behalf of the Malaysian family, I would like to express my condolences to Dr Wan Azizah and the family on the passing of her beloved mother, Datin Mariah Khamis,” he posted on Twitter.

The funeral prayers for Mariah will be held this morning at Masjid Al Mustaqim in Ampang. – Malay Mail