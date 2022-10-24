E-hailing driver pleads not guilty to kissing teen passenger

KUCHING (Oct 24): An e-hailing driver claimed trial in the Magistrates’ Court here today to allegedly outraging the modesty of an 18-year-old passenger by kissing her lips.

Awang Budiman Awang Jamaludin, 35, pleaded not guilty before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali to a charge framed under Section 354 of the Penal Code.

The Section provides for up to 10 years in prison, or a fine, or caning, or any two such punishments, upon conviction.

Syarifah Fatimah fixed Nov 30 for case management and ordered Awang to be released on RM1,000 cash bail with one local surety.

According to the charge, Awang Budiman allegedly kissed the 18-year-old victim in his car, which was parked at Taman Orchid Wood on Oct 16, 2022, around 7.30pm.

It is understood that the victim, a student at a public university here, had used Awang’s e-hailing service to go to the said location when he allegedly acted in such a way.

The victim then lodged a police report.

Insp Mohd Adzmei Ahmad prosecuted the case while Awang Budiman was unrepresented by counsel.