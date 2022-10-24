Floods hit several areas in Beluru, Baram, no evacuation carried out

MIRI (Oct 24): Six longhouses in Beluru district have been hit by floods following a heavy rain since Sunday (Oct 23) morning.

Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) officer Mirwan Shah Masri said the longhouses affected are Rumah Dasu Kasa Sungai Bakong, Rumah Gerang Bakong, Rumah William Saba Bakong, Rumah Nazareth Sungai Lutong Bawah, Rumah Keyai Kiw Sungai Lutong, and Rumah Adin Jamban Sungai Kelabit.

“Our monitoring team found that the flood water level at these longhouses was about three (0.9 metres) to five feet (1.5 metres) high with an increasing trend as of 7pm on Sunday.

“Residents in these areas could not travel by land transport as the roads leading to their longhouses were submerged by floodwaters,” he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, Miri Fire and Rescue Department acting chief Ahmad Nizam Sapaiee said other areas that have been hit by floods since Sunday include Long Bemang and SK Long Lenei in Baram.

“A total of 530 residents from 100 households in Long Bemang were affected by floods which hit the village following continuous heavy rain since Sunday morning.

“The flood water level was recorded at 0.5 (0.15m) foot high with an increasing trend,” he added.

The Baram District Education Office (PPD) reported that heavy rain overnight had caused SK Long Lenei to be flooded with water level as high as 2.5 feet (0.76 metres).

“The school was not in operation during the weekend,” he added.

As of 7am today (Oct 24), no evacuation has been carried out and no temporary evacuation centre has been activated as the flood situation in this division was reported still under control.