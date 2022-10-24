Graduates group reaches out to former Paralympic swimmer Ani Nios

KUCHING (Oct 24): Help has come to former national Paralympic swimmer Ani Nios in the form of financial contribution meant to help pay for a major surgery.

A team from the Kuching Canadian Graduates Association (KCGA), led by president Helen Teng and vice-president Howard Goh, visited Ani at her house in Batu Kitang here last Saturday, where they handed over to her a cheque for RM14,200.

Goh said a member, Larry Siah, brought Ani’s the case to KCGA’s attention late last month after reading her story on thesundaypost published on Sept 25.

“After recognising her crying need and knowing how alone she felt, KCGA wanted to let her know that someone noticed her plight. So, our members fundraised and also chipped in to help pay for her surgery.

“The leadership and inspiration by our president Helen Teng, and senior advisor Philip Yong, had helped us raise the needed money for Ani’s surgery within a very short time,” he said.

Ani, 59, got polio when she was just 10 years old, and her condition later worsened to a stage where she had to use crutches. Because of that, she often had accidents that resulted in many injuries.

In April, she was involved in an accident where she slipped inside the restroom of her workplace. The fall resulted in some broken bones. Medical examination found that she sustained neck of femur fracture, which necessitated her to undergo a major surgery – one that she could not afford.

Even with it to be done at Sarawak General Hospital (SGH), the procedure called ‘Achilles Tendon with Bone Block’ would still cost RM12,800.

Because of her injury, Ani lost her job and income; thus aggravating her situation further.

Having to cope with her pain and having no means to pay for the surgery, she became discouraged and despondent.

Goh said KCGA was glad to be able to comfort Ani this way, and ‘to let her be heartened that there are others who care, and that she is not alone in her struggles’.

“We trust that this upcoming surgery would boost her outlook and make a difference in her life as she becomes more mobile again.

“We would like to thank The Borneo Post for liaising with Ani, and all those who have helped to make this happen for Ani.

“She is a woman who has gone through so many struggles, experiencing one heartache after another.

“Physically incapacitated by polio,separated from her husband, and struggling to survive with two mentally-challenged children, she needs support desperately,” said Goh.

He added that Ani continued to have health issues on top of her ongoing struggles.

“But she is a fighter who deserves all the emotional and material support that she can get to survive and thrive.”

Ani’s swimming career began in 1995 and following that year, she had competed in various events including those held in the Asean Para Games, bagging many medals and creating new records.

In 1996, she represented Malaysia in the Atlanta Paralympic Games, where the swimmer clinched a gold medal from the 100m backstroke event after clocking a time of 56.50sec.

In 1998, she competed in the Commonwealth Games, where she also contributed to the nation’s medal tally.

Almost every two years, she would take part in international-level competitions including the Asean Para Games, the Commonwealth, and the Olympics.

Established in June 2009, today KCGA has 100 active members comprising Kuchingites who graduated from many Canadian institutions of higher learning.

Throughout the years before the Covid-19 pandemic struck in 2020, the association has made contributions to many organisations including the Children’s Ward of the SGH, Chung Hua Middle School, The Hospice, and Sarawak Society for Prevention of Cruelty to Animals.