Harith collects silver medal at Penang Junior Open

KUCHING (Oct 24): Sukma XX mixed doubles gold medallist Harith Danial Jefri collected more silverware at the recent PBA 18th Penang Junior Open held at the Nicol David International Squash Centre in Jelutong, Penang.

The 16-year old student of Bukit Jalil Sports School and trainee of the National Squash Academy settled for the silver medal after losing to his nemesis Low Wasern, the second seed, 2-3 in the final.

Harith won the first set 12-11 and third set 11-6 but lost the other three sets 7-11, 6-11 and 8-11.

The tournament top seed had a first round bye and blanked Keeshan Krishna’s of Selangor 3-0 (11-2, 11-2, 11-7) in the second round and Isaac George of Negeri Sembilan 3-1 (7-11, 11-3, 11-8, 11-5) in the third round.

The Miri lad went on to beat Ren Makino 3-0 (11-8, 11-7, 11-8) in the last eight before disposing of Yan Tho Wei of Penang 3-2 (7-11, 5-11, 11-8, 11-9, 11-6) in the semifinals.

Meanwhile, four other Sarawakians finished among the top eight. They are Altamis Aqhar Sallam A Sufian who was sixth in the BU15, Siti Syaurah A Sufian who was seventh in the GU13 and Eugenia Sukan David who also ended up in seventh place in the Girls U19.