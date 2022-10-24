Indonesian labourer in Miri jailed 5 months for for illegal entry

MIRI (Oct 24): The Sessions Court here today sentenced an Indonesian labourer to five months’ imprisonment for entering the country illegally.

Judge Amir Shah Amir Hassan meted out the sentence against Akbar Kadir Kelabang, 49, from Sulawesi Barat, Indonesia, after he pleaded guilty to a charge under Section 6 (1) (c) of the Immigration Act 1959/63 (Amendment 2002), punishable under Section 6 (3) of the same Act, which carries a fine of not more than RM10,000 or a jail term of not more than five years, or both plus whipping of not more than six times.

Amir Shah also also ordered Akbar Kadir to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after serving his prison sentence.

According to the facts of the case, Akbar Kadir was arrested at Miri Hospital, Jalan Cahaya here around 4.10am on Oct 9, this year after he failed to provide any valid travel documents allowing him to enter and stay in the country.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nur Asfa Jannah Mohamad Ariff Irwani prosecuted the case while Akbar Kadir was unrepresented by a legal counsel.