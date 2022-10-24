Julaihi: Smart metering system to minimise electricity theft, records accurate reading

KUCHING (Oct 24): Smart metering system, which has been rolled out by Sarawak Energy, will minimise electricity theft in the state, said Datuk Julaihi Narawi.

The Utility and Telecommunication Minister said the latest metering system adopted by Sarawak Energy’s utility arm, Sesco Syarikat Berhad (Sesco), also records accurate reading for all consumptions.

According to him, the latest smart meters are monitored by the Sarawak Energy’s control centre that can detect any attempt of electricity theft.

“Sarawak Energy has started installing smart metres to record accurate reading for all consumptions and (such data) will be sent to its control centre.

“Every minute of consumption will be recorded. In a way, it will help ensure there will be no tempering of meter. Any attempt to steal electricity will be detected by the control centre.

“No tempering of meter will happen in the near future,” he told a press conference after launching a Smart Metering Replacement Programme at ICOM Square here today.

Julaihi pointed out that the smart metering system is part of the ministry’s digitalisation efforts in line with the state government’s digital economy agenda to achieve high-income economy by 2030.

He said electricity theft had led to a great loss of money and the ministry aims to minimise it or better still, ensure that there is no more such theft.

He said Sarawak Energy is working on the replacement of smart meters in phases and for free for existing customers.

“Any replacement of meters for existing customers is free of charge.”

Meanwhile, Sarawak Energy began the installation of smart meters for Kuching this year, and will be extended to other parts of Sarawak by 2024.

The corporation is replacing conventional meters with smart meters equipped with advanced metering features to enhance customer experience and provide prompt billing services based on real time consumption.

The transition to the smart metering system is expected to be completed by 2029, depends on global availability of smart meters and speed of delivery.

Sesco has thus far installed 9,000 smart meters in Kuching.

According to a Sarawak Energy statement, smart metering system means accurate and timely billing, doing away with the need for actual physical readings to generate bills.

“Advanced features will also be made available in the future such as real time tracking and recording by the customer of their electricity usage to support more energy efficient habits.

“The system also allows for effective surveillance and immediate alerts on supply interruptions triggering speedy restoration response,” said Sarawak Energy.

Also present were Deputy Ministers for Utility and Telecommunication (Utility) Datuk Dr Abdul Rahman Junaidi and (Telecommunication) Datuk Liwan Lagang, and Sarawak Energy chief executive officer Datu Sharbini Suhaili.