KTS Group presents long service awards to 263 employees in northern region

MIRI (Oct 24): The KTS Group of Companies has presented Long Service Awards to its 263 employees in the northern region in conjunction with KTS’ 60th Anniversary celebration.

The award recipients comprised of those who have been with the company for at least 10 years.

In his opening remarks at the event, KTS Group managing director Dato Henry Lau expressed his appreciation to the directors and employees who had been with the company over the past 60 years.

He said the anniversary celebration was not only to commemorate the company’s milestone but also a tribute of those who have been contributing to the company.

The ceremony also witnessed the presentation of KTS Scholarships to seven Unified Examination Certificate (UEC) students who are currently pursuing their tertiary education in the local and foreign universities.

Also present at the KTS Holdings Sdn Bhd deputy managing director Dato Vincent Lau; BLD Plantation Berhad directors Wan Abdillah Wan Hamid and Adeline Lau; Bintulu Lumber Development Sdn Bhd director Gerald Chang; KTS Holdings Sdn Bhd director and general operations manager (Sawai Estate) Choo Kuong Ping; general operations manager (Lambir Estate) Lau Kung Hieng; acting general operations manager (processing division) Terry Ng and KTS Trading Sdn Bhd branch manager Stephen Chiew.