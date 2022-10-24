Malaysia capable of producing films of international standard, says Annuar Musa

KUALA LUMPUR (Oct 24): Malaysian film producers, directors and actors are capable of producing films of international standard, Communications and Multimedia Minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa said.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the local creative industry was not a small industry as Malaysia was listed as the 19th biggest market for films produced locally according to US international markets.

“If one film (like Mat Kilau) alone could generate almost RM100 million in revenue, what about the tens of films that will be produced and if they are of good standards and value, they will boost our economy and film industry,” he said during his speech at the close of the Ekspresi@Finas programme here today, which was officiated by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

National Film Development Corporation Malaysia (Finas) chairman, Senator Datuk Seri Zurainah Musa, Communications and Multimedia Ministry secretary-general Datuk Seri Mohammad Mentek and Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) chief executive officer Roslan Ariffin were also present.

Annuar said since Ismail Sabri took over the country’s administration, the political situation had stabilised, the Covid-19 threat was successfully managed and the economy had grown and developed, and was acknowledged by various international bodies.

He said the prime minister had successfully reestablished ties with related countries and the pinnacle of Ismail Sabri’s success was when he presented a comprehensive budget catered for all Malaysians.

“When he detected a hint of possible instability (within the government), the prime minister returned the mandate to the people and dissolved the Parliament.

“This means moving forward, the prime minister has a great obligation to fulfil. Take this two-week period as a temporary respite, the country needs to continue to be saved, a new creative industry needs to be injected with a breath of fresh air,” he added.

Annuar said if the Budget 2023 is tabled once again under Ismail Sabri’s leadership, he was convinced there would be more good news announced by the prime minister for the creative industry.

“This is because we continue to receive feedback from industry players and also from what we have gone through ourselves.

“My experience serving as a member of the Cabinet under the prime minister, I know he has a simple but wise way of thinking and makes decisions fast and this has helped my ministry to organise various activities under the prime minister’s initiative,” he added. — Bernama