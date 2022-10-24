Ministry of Works all geared up to deal with possible floods during polls

KUCHING (Oct 24): The Ministry of Works stands ready to handle possible floods during the 15th General Election (GE15) next month, says caretaker minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

According to the Petra Jaya incumbent, the national planning council would coordinate all rescue efforts, and the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) headed by Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas would assist in mitigation measures, if required.

“The JKR (Public Works Department) is prepared to facilitate (any recovery works) in terms of logistics and transportation should there be cases of landslides or collapsed bridges.

“We would be ready with all the necessary facilities in place by liaising with the state department,” he told reporters when met after flagging off the ‘Puzzle Run 1/4’ at SJKC Chung Hua Batu 7 at Jalan Matang here yesterday.

Adding on, he said the local district offices would support the SDMC in handling any possible flood scenario that might strike during the polling day on Nov 19.

On a separate matter, Fadillah reiterated the fact that the state’s ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) would be ‘going solo’ into this upcoming parliamentary election and thus, decisions had yet to be made regarding which political side that it would support in forming the federal government after GE15.

“It is my understanding that we are going solo into the election.

“We are not contesting at national level, but most importantly, we just focus on contesting in Sarawak,” he responded when asked for comments.

He also said GPS members had confidence in the mandate given to Sarawak Premier and GPS chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg in making any decision on which side to join hands with to form the federal government after the election had concluded.

Accompanying Fadillah at the ceremony were Tupong assemblyman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman and political secretary to Sarawak Premier, Tan Kai.