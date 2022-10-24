MMEA Bintulu detains tugboat, barge suspected of illegally transferring logs

BINTULU (Oct 24): The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) detained a tugboat and a barge on suspicion of transferring logs without permit around 3.7 nautical miles from Tanjung Batu yesterday.

MMEA Bintulu director Capt (Maritime) Mohd Khairol Anuar Saad in a statement said MMEA assets that were on routine patrol spotted the tug boat and the barge transferring logs onto another vessel around 10.30am.

He said the tugboat and the barge were manned by six crew members, including the skipper aged between 22 and 54.

“Two crew members, including a local skipper and an Indonesian were detained on the tugboat, while a local crew member and two Indonesians were detained on the barge,” he added.

He said the detained Indonesian crew members had passports and permits to work on the two vessels.

“Both vessels were detained for allegedly carrying out cargo transfer activities between vessels without permission from the Royal Malaysian Customs Department.”

He said the case is being investigated under the Customs Act 1967 which provides for a fine and imprisonment, if convicted.