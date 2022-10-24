‘One in three working Malaysians still not personally protected’

KUCHING: About 30 per cent of working Malaysians in the prime financial planning age have no form of personal protection, Zurich Malaysia highlights.

Compounding this is 16 per cent of them said they have no plans whatsoever to set aside any money for insurance or takaful.

This is despite 75 per cent of Malaysians not being able to raise RM1,000 in an emergency, according to Bank Negara Malaysia, and 6.62 million EPF members aged under 55 having savings of less than RM10,000.

Diving deeper into the reasons behind the inaction in obtaining personal protection, the overarching theme is misconception as well as lack of information and understanding.

The thinking that it is sufficient when there is protection provided by employer (21 per cent) and that insurance or takaful is not necessary (14 per cent) point to misconception among these respondents aged 25 to 40.

The bad perception about insurance or takaful (nine per cent) also does not help to convince them to invest for their future.

Despite the numerous initiatives by insurers and takaful operators, Malaysians indicated they still do not have enough information on insurance and takaful (22 per cent).

Although not necessarily the cause, this could have contributed to a lack of understanding (18 per cent) on the purpose and benefit of insurance and takaful.

These findings were part of Zurich Malaysia’s survey comissioned in late 2021 titled ‘Impact of Pandemic on Protection’ involving 1,201 respondents nationwide.

This group of 25 to 40 year old working adults make up 41 per cent (491 respondents) of the total sample size, and 30 per cent of this group stated that they do not have protection.

The findings highlight the important role that life insurance agents and takaful advisors play in ensuring understanding among the public.

This is critical to increasing the insurance and takaful penetration rate and reducing the protection gap towards a sustainable way of life.