Ongkili to Warisan: Show proof to clean PTI stigma

KOTA MARUDU (Oct 24): Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS) president Datuk Seri Dr Maximus Ongkili wants Parti Warisan to show proof in order to disassociate themselves from the PTI (illegal immigrants) stigma.

“Denying alone is not sufficient. They must prove to us that they do not have the backing of illegal immigrants,” said Ongkili.

He was responding to Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal’s recent statement that he would be suing him for defamation following his statement associating them to being PTI friendly.

“Frankly, I was just reiterating what was written in blogs and raised by the public, who have been continuously questioning the authenticity and status of some of the Parti Warisan’s members. They are asking whether these members are original Sabahans.

“I believe, at this point, Parti Warisan has the task to prove us wrong … denying alone is not sufficient, it must come with proof,” he said.

On Sunday, Shafie said he will look into legal avenues to stop Ongkili from using the undocumented immigrant issue as political ammunition.

The Warisan president said the party’s political enemies had too often associated the party as being friendly to PTI when it clearly was not.

Ongkili had allegedly said PBS was not prepared to work with Warisan because most of their grassroots members were PTI.

Meanwhile, Ongkili welcomed the proposal for a Deputy Prime Minister from Sabah, Sarawak and Malaya, saying it is long overdue.

He said the subject matter pertaining to the appointment of deputy prime minister for Sabah and Sarawak has been discussed in the Special Council on Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MKMA63) following public request, particularly from Sabahans and Sarawakians, for the Federal Government to consider the proposal.

“In fact, the Equal Partner Working Committee is looking at the subject matter on the equal status of both Sabah and Sarawak in the Constitution,” said Ongkili, who is also the caretaker Minister in the Prime MInister’s Department (Sabah and Sarawak Affairs).

Ongkili stressed that PBS as a member of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS), fully endorsed the proposal, adding that it is well overdue, adding that any fulfilment to that effect will be consistent with the constitutional provision of giving Sabah and Sarawak equal status in the Malaysian Federation.

“After the 15th general election is over, PBS will propose this issue as the first agenda for the first MKMA63 meeting, which is to approve the proposal for three deputy prime ministers in Malaysia.

“It would represent the new Malaysia. It could be a major leap foward for the Malaysian Federation, and I am confident it would be unanimously agreed by the MKMA63,” said the incumbent Kota Marudu Member of Parliament.

The proposal was made by Barisan Nasional chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during the Sabah Zone 3 Blue Wave programme in Kimanis on Sunday, adding that the Sabah BN should suggest this to the caretaker Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob to include it into the coalition’s 15th general election (GE15) manifesto.

Zahid said it was not impossible for the country to have three deputy prime ministers.