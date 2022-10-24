Premier: GPS potential candidates being vetted, including by MACC

KUCHING (Oct 24): Potential candidates to represent Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) in the parliamentary election will only be announced once they have been vetted through, said coalition chairman Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

The Premier said GPS component parties Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB), Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), and Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS) have submitted candidate lists but some have multiple names for constituencies.

“They have two to three names so I have to vet all of them in case we have to select one of them.

“The names of the proposed candidates must also be vetted by the Malaysia Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and Department of Insolvency,” he told reporters after attending a Deepavali luncheon hosted by Kuching South City Council councillor Shankar RP Asnani here today.

On whether Santubong incumbent Dato Sri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar would be stepping down to pave the way for a new candidate, Abang Johari quickly replied, “I don’t know. You ask him-lah.”

When it was pointed out it would be impossible for him as GPS chairman not to know of Wan Junaidi’s status, Abang Johari retorted, “I know. But you ask him first-lah.”

In his speech earlier, Abang Johari said Sarawak is very fortunate and blessed to have multiracial communities that live in peace and harmony.

“This Deepavali celebration is a time where all of us can celebrate together irrespective of race and religious backgrounds,” he said and wished all celebrating the festival in Sarawak a Happy Deepavali.

Shankar in his speech expressed his gratitude on behalf of the Indian community in Sarawak to Abang Johari for all that he has done for Sarawak and Sarawakians.

“GE15 is just around the corner. I am glad that GPS will go its own way this time.

“We wish you all the best and pray that GPS will be victorious, not for anything but because you have fought hard for Sarawak,” he said.

Among those present were deputy premiers Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas and Dato Sri Dr Sim Kui Hian, Satok assemblyman Datuk Ibrahim Baki, Kuching South mayor Datuk Wee Hong Seng, and Federation of Chinese Associations of Sarawak president Datuk Richard Wee.