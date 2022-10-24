PSB holding training sessions for polling, counting agents

KUCHING (Oct 24): Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) is now actively organising training sessions for its polling and counting agents in preparation for the upcoming 15th General Election.

In a statement, the party said the two-day sessions are being conducted for party members from its Bawang Assan, Bukit Assek, Pelawan, Nangka and Dudong branches starting yesterday.

The training is to enable the volunteers to accurately identify spoilt votes and disputed votes.

Yesterday’s session was attended by 300 polling and counting agents.

Speaking at the session yesterday, PSB president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh thanked party members for volunteering to serve as polling and counting agents, adding that a total of 600 agents are expected to complete the training.

“For this coming general election, each political party will need a greater number of polling and counting agents due to the surge in registered voters. As a result, there is need for more election volunteers, including polling and counting agents,” he said.

Wong said the main duty of polling agents was to oversee the entire voting process, with each party stationing their agents at the voting centres.

The agents will have to refrain from interacting with the voters on polling day and avoid wearing clothes that contain party slogans, he added.