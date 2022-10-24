Sabah film industry needs agency under state govt

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 24): The Kota Kinabalu Film and Video Association (KKFVA) hopes that the manifesto of political parties in Sabah in the 15th general election would give attention to the development of the creative industry in Sabah, just like Sarawak.

Its president, Chester Pang, said it is time for the political party that will lead the country to pay attention to the development of the digital content industry, such as filmmaking in Sabah, as the industry provides job opportunities, stimulates the local economy, and helps to promote Sabah to the world.

“The filmmaking industry has become much livelier and there are about eight films produced by local producers in Sabah from 2020 until the end of this year. Three of the films have been screened in cinemas nationwide while the other five will be screened at the end of this year or early next year.

The film Avakas, directed by Marc Abas, was one of the earliest films screened in cinemas when the country was still engulfed by the Covid-19 pandemic, and from that total, it does not include the production of TV programmes for local TV stations such as RTM, TVS, Astro, as well as productions from overseas, which is estimated to exceed 30 contents,” he said.

Pang, who is also the producer of the movie “Craze Below The Wind” said that many of the seniors and friends in the industry have suggested and recommended the establishment, or place them in an agency or in any state government bodies, in hopes of establishing a one-stop centre for industry players to obtain information, related permit and procedures for filming in Sabah.

In addition, the government agency can also coordinate the funds allocated by the federal government, especially through the Ministry of Communications and Multimedia Malaysia and channel it to Sabah’s local producers.

TV Sarawak (TVS), the first state-owned television station under Sarawak Media Group, a Sarawak government-linked company has succeeded in driving the development of the creative industry to the point of attracting the production of a Hollywood feature film “The Edge Of The World”, to shoot in Sarawak with a production cost of RM48 million.

In fact, many Sarawakians including film producers and directors from Sabah and Peninsular Malaysia returned to Sarawak, to seize the opportunities provided by the Sarawak government.

At the same time, Pang thanked FINAS for giving opportunities and guidance to industry players in Sabah since 2018 and provided micro funds during the Movement Control Order (MCO) in 2020 and 2021 which to some extent helped the industry players in Sabah.

Meanwhile, during the association’s monthly committee meeting, Mohd Hazrien Bin Khamis and Lau Yon Hau were appointed as the new KKFVA committee members for the 2023-2025 term.

Also agreed in the meeting was to organise the third edition of the “Golden Wind Award” short film competition next year after a four-year hiatus.

Association secretary Samuel Tsen, treasurer Samantha Wong, assistant secretary Christina Fong, and committee members Lee Chun Chieh, Ho Thau Kyun and Ryan Ong were also present at the monthly meeting.