Sabah to look for suitable DPM candidate – Hajiji

KOTA KINABALU (Oct 24): The Sabah government supports the Barisan Nasional’s (BN) proposal for three deputy prime minister (DPM) posts to be created to represent Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula if the coalition wins in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

Chief Minister Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor, who is also the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman, described the proposal as a good one as it would allow a leader from Sabah to be appointed to the post.

“We will look for someone who is eligible and really deserves to be DPM,” he told reporters after attending a Deepavali celebration organised by the state government and the Sabah Indian Chamber of Commerce here on Monday.

On Sunday, BN chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi suggested that three DPM posts be created to represent Sabah, Sarawak and the peninsula if BN wins in the upcoming 15th general election (GE15).

He also suggested that the Sabah BN and Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) suggest to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob for the suggestion to be included in the BN and GPS manifesto for GE15.

Hajiji also said the GRS and BN have finalised the seats distribution for the 15th General Election.

“We will announce a few days before nomination day,” he said.

On the closed-door meeting with Ismail Sabri on Sunday, he said the meeting went well and GRS and BN would work together in GE15.

He said both parties were also committed to ensuring that the cooperation would serve as strength for the Sabah government since it was formed between GRS and BN after the 16th Sabah state election in September 2020.

Nearly 1,000 people attended the colourful Deepavali gathering, the first after the pandemic.

During the gathering, SICC president Datuk V. Jothi accompanied the Chief Minister to present a contribution of RM3,000 each to Pertubuhan Kebajikan Anak Yatim Papar and Sabah Society for the Blind.

In his speech, Jothi called on Indians in the country to apply the concept of Diwali – where good topples evil, light overcomes darkness – in their daily lives.

He also called on all Malaysians to stay united for a prosperous and harmonious nation.

Among those in attendance were Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun, Community Development and People’s Wellbeing Minister Datuk Ir Shahelmey Yahya as well as leaders from various political parties and organisations.