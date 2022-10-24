Sarawak named ‘Golden Destination of the Year’ by MTC

KUCHING (Oct 24): Sarawak, acclaimed to be the most preferred destination in Malaysia by many tourists, has been named the ‘Golden Destination of the Year’ by the Malaysia Tourism Council (MTC).

The award was presented to Sarawak Tourism Board (STB) at the Sixth Annual MTC Gold Awards at Borneo Kuching Convention Centre (BCCK) on Saturday night.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts I Datuk Sebastian Ting presented the award on behalf of Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

“Sarawak has come up with two long-term plans, the Sarawak Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030 (PCDS 2030) and Sarawak Tourism Master Plan 2021-2035, which will be the blueprint for its tourism industry as it gears towards ‘Sarawak Nation 2030’ goal,” said the Premier in his speech, delivered by Ting.

Abang Johari added that the state government had initiated various incentives to sustain the local tourism industry, which included the Bantuan Khas Sarawakku Sayang (BKSS).

Meanwhile MTC president Uzaidi Udanis, in his welcoming speech, described the MTC Gold Awards as providing an opportunity to promote, encourage and reward excellence in Malaysia’s tourism industry.

“As the tourism industry moves towards recovery, let’s seize the chance to acknowledge the contributions made by all tourism industry heroes who have survived the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic,” he said.

“We hope to encourage and inspire these tourism players who have not only fought against the Covid-19 crisis, but have also defied the odds.”

Organised by MTC with the support from Sarawak’s tourism ministry, the awards for Malaysia’s tourism and industry players have set the benchmark for excellence and best practices for others in the nation’s tourism industry to emulate.

Some 20 tourism industry players from Sarawak were among the 100 award recipients nationwide.

Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah was awarded the ‘Tourism Icon of the Year’ (Innovative Tourism), while federal Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture Dato Sri Nancy Shukri received the ‘Tourism Icon Inspirational Woman in Tourism’.

At Adau, a local traditional contemporary music band, was awarded the ‘Gold Award Ethnic and Cultural Performer of the Year’.

Other award recipients were Borneo Cultures Museum (Gold Award Museum of the Year); STB (Gold Award Destination of the Year and Gold Award Event of the Year – STB’s 25th Rainforest World Music Festival) and Sarawak Cultural Village (Gold Award Cultural Showcase and Experience – East Malaysia).

The list also included BCCK (Gold Award Meetings, Incentives, Conference and Exhibitions [MICE] Venue of the Year); STB’s Sia Sitok (Gold Award State Tourism Campaign); Sarawak Forestry Corporation’s Gunung Mulu National Park (Gold Award Preferred Tourism Destination – National Park) and Miri City Council (Gold Award Sustainable City – East Malaysia).

The event at BCCK hosted over 1,000 guests.