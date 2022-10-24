Soon Koh: I’m ready to face candidate from any GPS component in Sibu

SIBU (Oct 24): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) can field a candidate from any of its component parties in Sibu, said Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

Wong said he is ready to face GPS no matter whom the coalition choses to field in the seat against him.

He was commenting on speculation that Nangka assemblyman Datuk Dr Annuar Rapaee may be GPS’ choice for the hot seat.

“I welcome him (Dr Annuar) if he represents GPS of course, welcome.

“Maybe, they (GPS) want to have a change – we don’t know. But even if Dr Annuar (is to be fielded), welcome.

“I am all ready to face any candidate who may come from any of the three or four component parties (of GPS),” Wong told reporters after officiating at the joint installation of five Toastmasters clubs here last night.

When asked if he had heard of Dr Annuar possibly being fielded in the Sibu parliamentary seat, the Bawang Assan assemblyman said he had read the speculation from newspapers.

Wong reiterated that he will contest in Sibu as that was PSB’s wish.

Dr Annuar recently said GPS’ candidate for Sibu during GE15 must be able to recapture the seat from the Opposition.

The Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) Nangka chairman said the candidate must be able to woo young voters and focus on solving local issues.

He also said that it did not matter if the candidate is from the Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), PBB, Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), or Parti Rakyat Sarawak (PRS), as long as the person can recapture the seat.

On Saturday, the Democratic Action Party (DAP) Sarawak announced Sibu incumbent Oscar Ling would be the party’s candidate.

In 2018, Ling successfully retained the seat for DAP by a majority of 11,422 votes in the state’s only four-cornered fight.

Ling garnered 33,811 votes, while BN-SUPP candidate the late Datuk Andrew Wong Kee Yew polled 22,389 votes.

The two other candidates, Jamie Tiew Yen Huong of the Sarawak Peace Party (Peace) polled 377 votes, while Simon Tiong Ing Tung of the State Reform Party (STAR) only managed to secure 176 votes.

The Sibu parliamentary seat encompasses Bawang Assan, Pelawan, and Nangka state constituencies – none of which are held by DAP.

Soon Koh is Bawang Assan assemblyman, while Pelawan is held by Michael Tiang (GPS-SUPP) and Nangka by Dr Annuar (GPS-PBB).