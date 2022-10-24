Time for Lawas incumbent to call it a day, says former candidate

MIRI (Oct 24): A former election candidate here believes that it is time for Lawas incumbent Datuk Henry Sum Agong to call it a day and pass the leadership baton to the younger generation.

Henry, now 76, has been Lawas MP for five terms, beginning in 1999 when the parliamentary constituency was still known as Bukit Mas.

“He (Henry) may face a strong challenge from the Opposition, should he be fielded again in GE15 (15th general election).

“It is high time to pass the button to a new face who is dynamic and visionary to develop Lawas. The Lun Bawang has many capable people in various professional fields and legal background to replace him,” said former Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) vice-president Peter Asut in a statement yesterday.

Peter, who was a candidate for Ba Kelalan in the 12th state election called in December last year, also said feedback gained from the people in Lawas indicated they wanted a new face to be their representative in GE15.

In the statement, Peter highlighted a recent comment by Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) vice-president Dato Sri Abdul Karim Hamzah who had said that with regard to PBB, age would be a key factor in determining the candidacy for the coming parliamentary polls.

On this matter, Peter said over the past six months in Lawas, he had received mixed reactions to Henry being re-nominated in GE15, which prompted him to voice out his view within his capacity as a registered voter in Lawas.

“I have received mixed reactions and feedback from the netizens amongst the Lun Bawang, Malay and Chinese communities. The majority of them want a new face to be their (Lawas) representative in GE15,” he said.

In the 2018 parliamentary polls, Henry garnered 10,037 votes to win by a 6,000-vote majority over Danny Piri of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) and Independent candidate Mohamad Brahim, who polled 4,037 and 176 votes, respectively.

Peter, on the other hand, represented PBK in the 2021 state election in Ba Kelalan, where he went up against incumbent Baru Bian, Sam Laya of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS)-Progressive Democratic Party (PDP), Martin Labo of PKR, and Independent candidate Agnes Padan.

Baru won by a narrow majority of 680 votes after polling 2,687.

In February this year, Peter left PBK.

Asked about the Lawas seat in this upcoming parliamentary election, Peter said it might be a three-cornered fight.

“Henry Sum Agong may be re-nominated by PBB-GPS, while PKR Sarawak has named its deputy chairman Japar Suyut as a candidate, and Baru Bian may contest too,” he said.