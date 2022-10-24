Two cobras, beehive keep APM Miri personnel busy

MIRI (Oct 24): Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel here were kept busy yesterday (Oct 23) with house calls to catch two cobras and destroy a beehive.

APM Miri officer Mirwan Shah Masri said in a statement a team of five personnel was sent to the first house in Kampung Selanyau, Bekenu at 10.03am after receiving a call from a 34-year-old man.

He said upon arrival, the team conducted an inspection and spotted a black cobra behind a television cabinet in the living room.

“The team took about nine minutes to catch the cobra measuring one metre long before releasing it back into its habitat,” he said.

The same team then proceeded to a house at Jalan Padang Kerbau after receiving a call from a 41-year-old man at 2.45pm.

“Upon arrival, the team conducted an inspection and spotted a monocled cobra hiding under the washing machine.

“The team took about 10 minutes to catch the cobra measuring one metre long before releasing it back into its habitat,” he said.

Another team of five personnel later went to a house at Lorong 2 Pujut Padang Kerbau at 5.08pm, after receiving a call from a 68-year-old man who had earlier seen bees flying around when he was about to pluck a mango from a tree in his house compound.

“Upon arrival, the team conducted an inspection and spotted a beehive – the size of a football – on a branch of the mango tree.

“The team destroyed the beehive by spraying insecticide and setting it on fire,” Mirwan added.

The operation ended at 5.28pm.